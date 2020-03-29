The Blade Obituaries
|
James B. Hall


1938 - 2020
James B. Hall Obituary
James B. Hall

12/16/1938 - 03/27/2020

James B. Hall, 81, of Perrysburg, passed away March 27th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. James was born December 16, 1938 in Blackey, Kentucky to Burneth and Anna (Smith) Hall. He married Neva P. McConnell on November 28, 1964 in Toledo, Ohio and together they shared 55 years together.

James is survived by his wife, Neva; and daughter, Kimberly (Hans) Fraber. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James B. Hall, II.; and siblings, Caldwell Hall and Bernice Stamper. Services will be private. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, OH.





Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
