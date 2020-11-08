Dr. James B. MetzgerDr. James B. Metzger, age 68, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1952 in Princeton, New Jersey to the late Bruce and Isobel Metzger.James attended Harvard University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa after 3 years in Biochemical Sciences. He was then accepted into Johns Hopkins Medical School. After medical school, James was recruited to work as a Medical Director for Infection Control at The Toledo Hospital, having retired after 25 years. James was an avid traveler, traveling with his brother all over the world. After marrying Dawn, he continued to enjoy traveling, particularly cruising. He and Dawn spent 4 months cruising around the world. In addition to traveling, James spent time day trading in the stock market. He was known to be a scholar, and a gifted diagnostician, treating over 10,000 patients during his career. James will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.Left to cherish James' memory is his wife, of over 17 years, Dawn Metzger; brother, John (Sandra) Metzger; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Pregnancy Center (567 694 5576).Family will be receiving guests from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900). Funeral Services will begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.To share memories and condolences with James' family please visit our website.