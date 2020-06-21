James B. Patterson Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James B. Patterson Jr.

James B. Patterson, Jr., age 82 of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on June 16, 2020 in the comfort of his own home. He was born November 24, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Lena Patterson.

Jim graduated from Westchester High School in Los Angeles, CA where he played and was active in many sports including basketball, football, surfing and weightlifting.

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and shortly after joined Local 55 as an Ironworker, which led him into a career of moving large machinery. Jim was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ LDS.

Jim loved his family more than anything. He was a compassionate, loving, strong, generous man that loved riding motorcycles and being outside in nature. Jim was a bigger than life guy with a personality that could brighten every room he walked into. He will be missed by anyone that ever had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marlana Patterson; children, James Patterson, III, Brian (Heather) Patterson, Kelly (Michael) McCullough, Brent (Erin) Patterson; his 10 grandchildren, Alexis Shadler, Lucas, Lily, Rheagan, Colin, Emma, Reese and Ryann Patterson, Delaney and Mia McCullough; his sisters, LaJane Sullivan and Jackie Morningstar; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, June 24th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., when the Memorial Service will begin. Contributions to Toledo Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved