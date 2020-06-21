James B. Patterson Jr.James B. Patterson, Jr., age 82 of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on June 16, 2020 in the comfort of his own home. He was born November 24, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Lena Patterson.Jim graduated from Westchester High School in Los Angeles, CA where he played and was active in many sports including basketball, football, surfing and weightlifting.After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and shortly after joined Local 55 as an Ironworker, which led him into a career of moving large machinery. Jim was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ LDS.Jim loved his family more than anything. He was a compassionate, loving, strong, generous man that loved riding motorcycles and being outside in nature. Jim was a bigger than life guy with a personality that could brighten every room he walked into. He will be missed by anyone that ever had the privilege of knowing him.He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marlana Patterson; children, James Patterson, III, Brian (Heather) Patterson, Kelly (Michael) McCullough, Brent (Erin) Patterson; his 10 grandchildren, Alexis Shadler, Lucas, Lily, Rheagan, Colin, Emma, Reese and Ryann Patterson, Delaney and Mia McCullough; his sisters, LaJane Sullivan and Jackie Morningstar; as well as many nieces and nephews.Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, June 24th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., when the Memorial Service will begin. Contributions to Toledo Humane Society.Online condolences may be offered at