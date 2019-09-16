|
|
(News story) TIFFIN - Tiffin City Councilman James B. "Jim" Roberts, a lifelong public servant and an Army veteran who was also a former Seneca County sheriff, died Friday at St. Francis Home. He was 83.
He had several ailments common for his age, his son, Scott, said.
Mr. Roberts was a deputy sheriff for a couple of years in the late 1960s and then the county sheriff from 1970 to 1978. He then was a safety manager at Findlex Corp in Findlay for 20 years until he retired about 1998. He also had taught criminal justice at Tiffin University.
He had been on the city council since 2012 - most recently as president pro tempore - representing the city's First Ward neighborhood. He was also a former chairman of the Seneca County Republican Central Committee.
Re-elected to the council in 2015, he was not seeking reelection for a third term, according to a city government social media post.
"Jim was a true public servant, always putting the needs of the citizens of Seneca County first and standing up for his beliefs," Tiffin Mayor Aaron D. Montz wrote. "Jim was a presence on Tiffin City Council and a long-time friend. I will miss him. My deepest sympathies go out to his family."
Mr. Roberts had also been involved with the YMCA, Boy Scouts of America, and Camp High Hopes, a Hancock County camp for children with cancer and their siblings. He had had also served on the Seneca County United Veterans Council and the Tiffin Parks and Recreation Board.
Mr. Roberts was instrumental in restoring Tiffin's original World War II memorial on the lawn of the 1886 Seneca County Courthouse and helped design the Korean War on Frost Parkway, for which he also assisted in soliciting funds.
In 2014, the Seneca County Veterans Service Commission named him the Veteran of the Year. The next year he was named the Citizen of the Year by Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Services.
"Jim was one of the most interesting and active men I've known at his age. He was so involved with the veterans' groups and with the city council... He was always feisty... He was very passionate about what he believed in and what he supported," Dale Thornton, Tiffin city administrator said.
Mr. Roberts was born July 28, 1936, in Tiffin to Bernice and Richard Roberts.
He graduated from Columbian High School in Tiffin and in 1958 enlisted in the Army, being honorably discharged in 1961. Mr. Roberts then returned to Tiffin and attended Heidelberg College for four years before becoming a sheriff deputy and then the sheriff.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Barbara; sons, Mark and Scott; brother, Charles; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home in Tiffin. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Little Faith Ministries, formerly Washington Street United Methodist Church, 230 S. Washington St., Tiffin.
The family suggests tributes to the United Veterans Council of Seneca County.
Flags at Tiffin City Hall will remain at half-mast until Mr. Roberts' funeral Wednesday, according to the city government. The flags have been flown at half-mast in memory of Council President Mark Hayes since he died Sept. 10.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 16, 2019