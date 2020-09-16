James B. ViningJames B. Vining, 83, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020 at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 29, 1936 to Bronson and Margaret (Walsh) Vining. James graduated from Waite High School in 1954. He worked as a brakeman and conductor for CSX Railroad (formerly Chessie Systems and C&O) for 42 years, before retiring in 1998. Along with his career on the railroad, he worked for Kaiser's Grocery Store and set pins at the Sports Center. He met the love of his life, Joanne Tavcar, at the Sports Center while entertaining with friends. James and Joanne were married on September 18, 1965 in Toledo, OH. He served in the reserves of the Ohio Army National Guard and was a member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years. His home was his castle, and he took great pride in its maintenance and up keep. He enjoyed traveling; visiting Florida every winter, experiencing the history and beauty of the United States, and held a special place in his heart for Cheboygan, MI and Long Lake were many memorable days were spent with family and friends. He loved people, a good Sunday drive, playing cards, eating ice cream, laughing at life, and a "good teasing". He always enjoyed good humor and being ornery, even in his last hours. He will be missed dearly.James is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joanne Vining; son, Daniel (Patti); daughter, Maryann (Tim) Medley; grandchildren Eric Flores, Emily Vining, Madeline Vining and Bronson Medley; dog Zoe. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jacqueline Vermitt.A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of ProMedica Bay Park Hospital. We are grateful for your support and kindness.Friends and family may visit Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. with Masonic Services at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held in the funeral home on, Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the family eulogy at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in James' name can be directed to ProMedica Bay Park Hospital Foundation.