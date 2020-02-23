|
James Broshious, Jr.
James Broshious, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home in Tega Cay, South Carolina, on January 30, 2020. James was born on January 20, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Clay High School in 1984 and from The University of Toledo, where he majored in engineering, in 1992. James had a strong, brash personality, yet had a heart of gold and would do anything he could to help others. James married his wife and best friend, Julie (Eyre) Broshious, who he loved dearly, on August 19, 2002. James was a thoughtful, caring father of three children, who he was very proud of. He enjoyed hunting (with the help of his dogs), fishing, camping, and golfing (He even accomplished two holes in one!). He was a dedicated and hard worker, both in his career and with projects at home.
James is survived by his wife, Julie; his children, Lauren (Jimmy) Boraggina, James Broshious III, and Emily Broshious; his parents, James Broshious, Sr. and Suzanne Broshious; his siblings, Richard (Gale) Broshious and Cindy (William) Shinninger. He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Broshious.
Memorial donations may be made towards cancer research.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020