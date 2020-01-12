|
|
James C. Betts
James C. Betts, 85, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1934 to Frank and Mary Betts. James served his county in the United States Air Force. He was invited and graciously accepted to go on the Honor Flight, with his son as his chaperone. James owned and operated Jim's Barber Shop on South Ave. for over 50 years. He enjoyed the outdoors including taking care of his yard, gardening, listening to windchimes, and birdwatching.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; brothers, Phil, Earl and Bobby; and sisters, Vivian and Carol. Surviving are his sons, Benjamin and Cletus Betts; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann (Gerald) Fravor and Diane Clay; and extended family.
Family and friends may visit on Monday from 3-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the mortuary at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020