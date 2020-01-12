Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Betts


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Betts Obituary
James C. Betts

James C. Betts, 85, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1934 to Frank and Mary Betts. James served his county in the United States Air Force. He was invited and graciously accepted to go on the Honor Flight, with his son as his chaperone. James owned and operated Jim's Barber Shop on South Ave. for over 50 years. He enjoyed the outdoors including taking care of his yard, gardening, listening to windchimes, and birdwatching.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; brothers, Phil, Earl and Bobby; and sisters, Vivian and Carol. Surviving are his sons, Benjamin and Cletus Betts; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann (Gerald) Fravor and Diane Clay; and extended family.

Family and friends may visit on Monday from 3-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the mortuary at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -