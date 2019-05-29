James C. DeFalco



James C. DeFalco, 87, of Oregon, OH passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born on February 15, 1932 to Carl and Gertrude (Kwiatkowski) DeFalco in Walbridge, OH. James loved to exercise and was a member of the YMCA since the age of thirteen. He was a private pilot and enjoyed the time he spent travelling.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marilyn DeFalco and Carol Walter.



Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Nancy Sharlow; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Clark, Johnnie Clark, Jimmy Walter, Johnny Walter, Jeff Walter, Randy Sharlow and Rick Sharlow.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral Services will take place on May 31, 2019 at the funeral home at 12:00 pm.



Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019