James C. Dolan, 74, of Walbridge, died Friday March 8, 2019 at St. Charles-Mercy Hospital. Jim was born in Fremont, Ohio to Francis "Pat" (Delores Meyer) Dolan on February 14, 1945. Jim married Dianne S. Gerkensmeyer on October 20, 1995. He was employed for over 30 years with the Toledo Ship Repair Company, retiring in 2005. Jim served as Commander of the Walbridge V.F.W. Post #9963 for 11 years. He was a past member of the Fremont VFW, Life member of Fremont Moose, Fremont Eagles, and attended Fremont St. Joseph and Fremont Ross High Schools. Jim served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp, during Vietnam.



Surviving are his wife, Dianne, Children, James, Tige (Nikki), and Patricia Dolan, Robert (Cassandra) Hammersmith, and Rachelle (Eric) Kistner, Six Grandchildren, One Great-Grandson, Brother, Michael "Pat" (Joyce) Dolan, and the late Francis "Sonny" Dolan, and his furry friends, Bandit, Smokey, and Boots. He also had a special sister-in-law, Joanne Lawson.



Friends will be received Monday and Tuesday from 2-9 PM at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 North Main Street Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121). Walbridge V.F.W. will conduct services Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., at the funeral home, with Pastor Terry Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family. Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershankfh.com



Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary