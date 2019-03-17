|
MR. JAMES C. HARRIS, JR.
Mr. Harris Jr., 59, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was a graduate of the Roy C. Start High School and worked as an Independent Contractor. He is survived by sons, James C., III, Delano and Kevin Harris; daughters, Jasmine and Shelly Harris and grandchildren, Savion and Camron Harris. Funeral Services will be 7 pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 6 pm Family Hour/ Wake.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019