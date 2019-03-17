Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
James C. Harris Jr.

MR. JAMES C. HARRIS, JR.

Mr. Harris Jr., 59, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was a graduate of the Roy C. Start High School and worked as an Independent Contractor. He is survived by sons, James C., III, Delano and Kevin Harris; daughters, Jasmine and Shelly Harris and grandchildren, Savion and Camron Harris. Funeral Services will be 7 pm Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave. 43607, preceded by a 6 pm Family Hour/ Wake.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
