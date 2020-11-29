James C. Haube



James C. Haube, age 82, formerly of Waterville, Ohio, passed away on November 24, 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama. Jim graduated from Whitmer High School and attended the University of Toledo, where he received a graduate degree in Chemistry. He was a talented pianist and had a great interest in antiques. He enjoyed classical and jazz music, reading, working in his yard, and building model ships. For the last 17 years, Jim has resided in Clanton, Alabama.



He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Michelle; son, Michel (Rhonda); and grandson, Nicholas James. He was predeceased by parents, Dorothy and Victor Haube; and brothers, Robert, Russell, and David.



A graveside memorial service (Ottawa Hills Memorial Park) is tentatively planned for summer, 2021, to be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family at 5315 County Rd. 43, Clanton, AL 35045.





