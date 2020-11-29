1/1
James C. Haube
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Haube

James C. Haube, age 82, formerly of Waterville, Ohio, passed away on November 24, 2020, in Montgomery, Alabama. Jim graduated from Whitmer High School and attended the University of Toledo, where he received a graduate degree in Chemistry. He was a talented pianist and had a great interest in antiques. He enjoyed classical and jazz music, reading, working in his yard, and building model ships. For the last 17 years, Jim has resided in Clanton, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Michelle; son, Michel (Rhonda); and grandson, Nicholas James. He was predeceased by parents, Dorothy and Victor Haube; and brothers, Robert, Russell, and David.

A graveside memorial service (Ottawa Hills Memorial Park) is tentatively planned for summer, 2021, to be announced. Condolences may be sent to the family at 5315 County Rd. 43, Clanton, AL 35045.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved