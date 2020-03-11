|
|
James C. Moncher, Sr.
James C. Moncher, Sr., 86, of Sylvania, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Center Line, MI on September 2, 1933 to Angelo and Rose (Mich) Moncher. James married Elizabeth Smilnak on July 6, 1957 and together they raised 4 children.
James served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a food broker for Paul Inman Association for 28 years, retiring in 1995. James was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 1995 and served the parishioners of Corpus Christi Parish for over twenty years. He was a member of the Toledo Broker's Association, Tagmar, and the past president of several food brokerage associations and the local Serra Club.
James is survived by his cherished wife, Betty; children, Susan (Ira) Fowler Jr., James (Danine), Dan and Frank (Elizabeth); 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and two brothers.
Visitation will be at the Reeb Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. conducted by the Catholic War Veterans Logsdon-Walla Post 639 followed by a Vesper Service at Corpus Christi University Parish at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi with visitation one-hours prior. Burial will follow at Ravine Cemetery in Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corpus Christi University Parish, , Catholic War Veterans or Heroes in Action. Condolences to
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020