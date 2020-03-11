Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033

James C. Moncher Sr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Moncher Sr. Obituary
James C. Moncher, Sr.

James C. Moncher, Sr., 86, of Sylvania, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Center Line, MI on September 2, 1933 to Angelo and Rose (Mich) Moncher. James married Elizabeth Smilnak on July 6, 1957 and together they raised 4 children.

James served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked as a food broker for Paul Inman Association for 28 years, retiring in 1995. James was ordained a Deacon in the Catholic Church in 1995 and served the parishioners of Corpus Christi Parish for over twenty years. He was a member of the Toledo Broker's Association, Tagmar, and the past president of several food brokerage associations and the local Serra Club.

James is survived by his cherished wife, Betty; children, Susan (Ira) Fowler Jr., James (Danine), Dan and Frank (Elizabeth); 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and two brothers.

Visitation will be at the Reeb Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. conducted by the Catholic War Veterans Logsdon-Walla Post 639 followed by a Vesper Service at Corpus Christi University Parish at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi with visitation one-hours prior. Burial will follow at Ravine Cemetery in Sylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corpus Christi University Parish, , Catholic War Veterans or Heroes in Action. Condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo

logo

Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -