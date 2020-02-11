Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brickhouse Commons,
3535 Holland Sylvania
Toledo, OH
View Map
James Carleton Etts


1947 - 2020
James Carleton Etts Obituary
James Carleton Etts

James Carleton Etts was born on November 18, 1947 and passed away February 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Freda; father, Frank and 3 sisters, Betty, Rose and Linda. He was retired Chrysler employee and avid player of softball and golf.

He is survived by his 4 sons, Jimmy, Chris, Troy and Shawn; as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held this Wednesday, February 12, from 5-9 p.m. at Brickhouse Commons, 3535 Holland Sylvania, Toledo, OH 43615. Food and drinks will be provided.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -