James Carleton Etts
James Carleton Etts was born on November 18, 1947 and passed away February 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Freda; father, Frank and 3 sisters, Betty, Rose and Linda. He was retired Chrysler employee and avid player of softball and golf.
He is survived by his lifelong companion Sue Heudecker; 4 sons, Jimmy, Chris, Troy and Shawn; as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held this Wednesday, February 12, from 5-9 p.m. at Brickhouse Commons, 3535 Holland Sylvania, Toledo, OH 43615. Food and drinks will be provided.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020