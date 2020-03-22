|
James Carstens Detlef
James Carstens Detlef, 91, passed away Friday, March 13th, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. He was born at home in Toledo, Ohio on August 24, 1928 to Harriett Margarete (Carstens) Detlef and Clifford John Detlef. James graduated from Macomber Vocational High School in Toledo, Ohio where his studies focused on Commercial Art. He was employed by his cousin Ken Nissen's advertising firm, then BR Bakers a men's clothing store, then the Devillbus Co. Jim served the US Army in the 354th Engineer Construction Battalion. He then spent his next years in Middletown, New York as a graphic artist. Upon retirement he moved to Bradenton, Florida with his partner of over 50 years, Orlando Gonzales.
He was preceded in death by his husband, Orlando; his parents, Hattie and Cliff; his, brother Robert John Detlef; nephews, Robert Detlef Jr., John Detlef, Kris Lee Kohn; and niece, Susan Marie (Kohn) Basden. James is survived by his sister, Janice (Detlef) Kohn of Toledo; nephew, Donald Detlef of Perrysburg; niece, Valerie Shaver of Swanton, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020