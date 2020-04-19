James Charles Andrus James Charles Andrus passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2020. James was born September 11, 1933, to Rollin and Violet Andrus. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Richard (Dick) Andrus, in 1998. After serving in the Army, James returned to Toledo and went to the work for the Lucas County Engineer where he became a licensed professional land surveyor in 1961. In 1957, he married Bernadette (Mikrut) and had children, James Joseph (Ann-deceased), Deborah Ann Wallace (Matt), and David A. (April); grandchildren, Nicole, Sarah, Gretchen, Clare, Benjamin, Aaron, and Isaac. In 1966, James founded JC Andrus & Associates Inc. For over 50 years the company has performed thousands of land surveys in the Toledo Area. Many of the local surveyors in this area had their start or worked with Andrus over the years. The company will continue in honor of its founder. In 2001, James married Mary Margaret Grimshaw (widow) who had daughters, Pamela Grimshaw, Debra Incledon (Richard), Melissa Gordon (Peter); and grandchildren, Luke, Olivia and Shane Gordon. James never retired and enjoyed being at work every day until nearly the very end. He also enjoyed throwing large parties, spending time with his grandchildren, and gathering every Friday night with friends he called his "Friday Night Group". Due to the current gathering restrictions a memorial event will be held at a future date. The family requests that those who wish to honor him do so by supporting the Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio and the VA. James always promoted the profession and was involved with the VA in his later years. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.