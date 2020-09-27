James Childs



James Childs "Big Jim", 75, passed away Sept 21, 2020. Born July 2 , 1945. Preceded in death by both parents, Bradford and Marjorie Childs.



Jim was a 1963 Whitmer graduate, spent 4 years in the Army and retired from the City of Toledo Streets (foreman) in 1998. He was involved with lots of softball and he also coached kids football at DeVeaux for years. BIG Buckeye Fan and loved following Whitmer Sports.



Surviving are wife, Mary Anne Karch Childs; stepdaughter, Lindsey Campbell; his little furry boy, Ramsey Karch; brother, Mike (Alice) Childs; sister, Cynthia Childs; several nieces and nephews and friend Jack Mattimore.



Thank you to his nurse Hope from Wolf Creek.



Visitation 9:00 a.m. prior to 10:00 a.m. funeral mass at Christ the King Church 4900 Harvest Lane Toledo, Ohio. Wearing Ohio State in his memory is welcome.



Donations to donors choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store