James Cosper Jr., born March 31, 1952, to the union of James and Katherine Magdaleno Cosper, departed this life on July 11, 2020. A native of Toledo, Ohio, and graduate of Scott High School class of 1970, James lived in California for the majority of his life.



James was preceded in death by parents; sisters, Doritha L. Cosper and Kim N. Cosper and leaves to cherish many memories for wife, Martha Cosper; son, Brandon Marcus Cosper of California; daughter, Brandi LaShelle (Dr. Anthony) Quinn of Toledo; grandchildren, Anthony Braylin Quinn, II and Braniya LaShae Quinn; brothers, Larry (Leonila) Cosper of Virginia and Marcus Cosper of Fostoria; sisters, Rose (Larry) Martin of Fostoria, Jeanne (James) Ransey and Juanita (Nathaniel) Greene of Toledo, Sharlenea (Moses) Menchan of Florida, and Gladine (Jerry) Taylor of Toledo; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



James was a military veteran serving six years in the U.S. Marine Corp., and worked through the ranks of the U.S. Postal Service to retire after 25 years as Distribution Center Chief in Southern California. Over the course of 20 years he worked as a Real Estate agent and Notary Public instructor. He leaves a legacy of love, kindness and consciousness of God. We will miss his smile, presence of a man, and strength.



A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 23, (6:00 p.m.) at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.





