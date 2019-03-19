Home

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Pandora United Methodist Church
James D. Baxter

James D. Baxter Obituary
James D. Baxter

James D. Baxter, 94, passed away March 16, 2019, at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora. Jim was a former teacher and football coach at Anthony Wayne High School.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Pandora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services in Bluffton. To leave condolences for the family go to www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

www.chiles-lamanfh.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
