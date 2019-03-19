|
James D. Baxter
James D. Baxter, 94, passed away March 16, 2019, at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora. Jim was a former teacher and football coach at Anthony Wayne High School.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Pandora United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Pandora. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services in Bluffton. To leave condolences for the family go to www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019