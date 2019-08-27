|
James D. "Jim" Bowers
James "Jim" D. Bowers, age 86, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born April 15, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA, to Jacob A. and Sara C. (Hudson) Bowers. Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was employed as a personnel director for the former M&M Restaurant Supply company. He was a very active member of the Riverview Yacht Club and Past President of the local chapter of S.H.R.M. which assists college students studying human resources. Jim was also a judge and coordinator for the Ohio Truck Driving Championships.
Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce A. (Lee) Bowers; children, Cathy Bowers, James Bowers Jr., Paul Bowers, and Debbie (Brian) Provo; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and "furry companion", Teddy. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lori Spangler; sister, Mary Naglee; and grandson, James D. Bowers III.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611 where members of the Riverview Yacht Club will hold a service at 7 p.m. The funeral service for Jim will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Promedica Hospice or .
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019