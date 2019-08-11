Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
River View Yacht Club
5981 Edgewater Drive
Toledo, OH
1941 - 2019
James D. DuPre, 78, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Clare Commons surrounded by his family. James was born June 25, 1941 in Sylvania, Ohio to Daniel and Dorothy (Dahlke) DuPre. He married Betty M. Junge on November 29, 1976 in Monroe, MI and they shared many years together.

James and his brother, Frank owned and operated DuPre Siding. He enjoyed the outdoors; loved fishing, hunting and boating. James was the Commodore for River View Yacht Club in 1996 and 2002. He was also the 2007 Commodore for the I-LYA.

Along with his wife, Betty, James is survived by his daughter, Danielle (David) Stem; step-children, Michael (Gayle) Bayer, Mylinda (Terry) Bookenberger, Kathy (Gary) Timman, Karen (James) Hobson and Jacqueline Bayer; ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and brother, Jeff (Peggy) Roberts. He was preceded in death by his son, James D. DuPre II; grandchild, Terry; his parents and brothers, Frank DuPre and Mike Roberts.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Jim on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at River View Yacht Club, 5981 Edgewater Drive, Toledo, Ohio 43611. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or . Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
