Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Delta United Methodist Church
Delta, OH
Rev. James D. Shotwell

Rev. James D. Shotwell Obituary
Rev. James D. Shotwell

Rev. James D. Shotwell, Sr., age 88, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home in Delta, Ohio. Jim was an honorably retired minister of Maumee Valley Presbytery. A graduate of Pittsburgh Seminary, and after service in the US Army Medical Corp, Jim was ordained in Maplewood, NJ in 1956, and served churches in NJ, MD, and many in OH. A memorial service for Jim will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11:00am, at the Delta United Methodist Church in Delta, Ohio with a lunch to follow the service. Condolences may be sent to Jim's son Ed Shotwell, 19 Hawthorne Dr. Delta, OH 43515.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 26, 2019
