JAMES "JIMMY" DALE COLBERT04/01/1937 - 06/13/2020On June 13, 2020, our daddy gained his heavenly wings. He was born April 1, 1937 in Boyle, MS to the late Quillie and Eddie Mae (Chesser) Colbert by whom he was nurtured and lovingly reared. He accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age and was a lifelong member of New Light Baptist Church, founded by his father in 1945. There he was baptized with his brothers T.C. and Virgis, sister, Othalena (Colbert) Foreman, and friend/brother Reverend Charles E. Jones. Daddy loved to speak of "my God and my Jesus" always saying "I'm going to tell you what God loves." He attended Toledo Public Schools and after, began working for The City of Toledo, Division of Solid Waste (in his own words, he was a "G Man").In 1955, his first daughter was born, Deborah Watson who preceded him in death in 2018. In 1961, he married Colleen R. (McShane) Colbert and to that union six daughters were born. He was a true girl dad. In 1978, his wife and love of his life, passed away. After 25 years, Daddy took an early retirement from the City of Toledo to raise his daughters with the fear of God, love, and a true sense of family. He was a fun loving and larger than life person whose jokes and stories were delivered with comedic timing. He was a caring and loving son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, brothers, Willie Colbert, TC Colbert and Alfort Colbert; sisters, Edwena Roberts, Rosie Clerk, Lucy Collins, Qullietena Ashley and Othalena Foreman; grandchildren, Justin Colbert and Theresa Brazzel along with other nieces and nephews. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Tammy (Nolan Sr.) Battle, Tonya (Derrick) Colbert-Randolph, Tatia (James) Hollis, Tia Colbert; Tara (Antonio) Pope and Timika Colbert; brother, Virgis (Angela) Colbert; sister, Ann C. Battles; sister-in-law, Barbara Colbert; 36 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held at The House of Day on Friday, June 19, 2020; family hour at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private.