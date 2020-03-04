Home

James Daniel Pless


1961 - 2020
James Daniel Pless Obituary
James Daniel Pless

James Daniel Pless, 58, of Sylvania Ohio born on September 29, 1961 passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children, Ashlee (Brian) Ellis, Holly (Greg) Nadeau, Katie, Kalleigh, Renae (Jeff) Houttekier and Grant; eight grandchildren, Connor, Hunter, Braxton, Aiden, Ryder, Greyson, Kenley and Adiley; two sisters, Cindy (Greg) Steidinger and Christina Hopings and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son, James Michael Pless; father, James Larry Pless; mother, Jacqueline Harlen Downing (Pless); and brother-in-law, Mark Hopings.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure....you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure...

Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020
