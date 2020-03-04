|
James Daniel Pless
James Daniel Pless, 58, of Sylvania Ohio born on September 29, 1961 passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children, Ashlee (Brian) Ellis, Holly (Greg) Nadeau, Katie, Kalleigh, Renae (Jeff) Houttekier and Grant; eight grandchildren, Connor, Hunter, Braxton, Aiden, Ryder, Greyson, Kenley and Adiley; two sisters, Cindy (Greg) Steidinger and Christina Hopings and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son, James Michael Pless; father, James Larry Pless; mother, Jacqueline Harlen Downing (Pless); and brother-in-law, Mark Hopings.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure....you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure...
Published in The Blade on Mar. 4, 2020