Resources More Obituaries for James Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Daniel Smith

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) OAK HARBOR, Ohio - James Daniel Smith, who bought Northern Manufacturing and helped grow it from six employees in 1975 to more than 100 employees today, died May 18 at his home. He was 97 years old.



The cause of death was not known. Mr. Smith was born on June 24, 1922, to Daniel W. Smith II and Helen Schuck Smith in Harrison, Ohio. He was preceded in death by three siblings. The family lived on a farm during the Great Depression, and Mr. Smith ultimately graduated high school early and received an engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati. He served in the U.S. Navy and taught calculus to midshipmen at the Naval Academy.



His grandson, Tyson Smith, now president of Northern Manufacturing in Oak Harbor, said his grandfather was a stubborn man who always wanted to help others.



"They always say that he was tough and he was firm, but he was fair and he was caring," Tyson Smith said. "That's a legacy I want to uphold."



Before Mr. Smith bought Northern Manufacturing in 1975, he was fired five times from five different businesses, his grandson said. Tyson Smith attributed his grandfather's firings to his stubbornness and the way he would always tell the truth, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear.



"He wasn't a 'yes man,'" Tyson Smith said.



Mr. Smith was, however, a man who consistently believed he was right, and often set out to prove it, Tyson Smith said. Once, his grandson recalled, Mr. Smith did his taxes, and after filing, he received a letter from the IRS stating that he owed more money. So, he redid his taxes, learning that the government actually owed him more money instead, and sent the letter back with a message:



"At the bottom, he wrote, 'Jim Smith 1, IRS 0,'" Tyson Smith said, laughing. "Who does that? But he did it."



Mr. Smith met Catherine Chase while he was at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, and they were married for 71 years. They had six children. Tyson Smith's grandmother, who died in 2018, adored her husband, he said.



With so many people, their family was a kind of controlled chaos, Tyson Smith said. As a result, his grandparents didn't sweat the small stuff. Mr. Smith loved spending time with his family.



"He always wanted us to be together," Tyson Smith said. "I think he was always really happy when we were all together as a family."



Mr. Smith is survived by five children, Tim Smith, Kelley Smith, Dan Smith, Margery Smith, and Quin Smith; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Visitation is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 23 at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory in Oak Harbor. A memorial Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 24 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Oak Harbor, with visitation one hour prior to the mass. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



This is a news story by Kate Snyder. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6282. Published in The Blade on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries