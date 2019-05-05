James Dean Ruckman, Jr.



James Dean Ruckman, Jr., age 67, of Northwood, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior after a brave 2 year battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo Center. He was born on May 26, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to Ruth and James Dean Ruckman, Sr. James worked various places over the years including: Ohio Bell, Dupont, Perstorp, Solar Turbines, Bowling Green University and Worley Parsons Energy Plant. James was well known as a craftsman and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was very talented at wood working and rebuilding engines. James loved to go on road trips on his Harley and traveled across the United States visiting many lighthouses. He will be dearly missed.



James is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; his rottie, Elsie; children, William (Clair) Ruckman, Joshua (Ciara) Ruckman, Dr. Andrea (Tim) Toflinski and Deann (Rob) Tyner; grandchildren, Brad, Paige, Parker, Lilli, Noah, Gabe and Sophie, mother, Ruth Doncoes; sisters, Karen Gareau and Kathy Aossey; sister-in-law, Janet Schwarzkopf along with 8 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James Dean Ruckman, Sr.; step-father, Joe Doncoes; mother and father-in law, Elsie and William Schwarzkopf; brother-in-law, Rick Aossey and sister-in-law, Sue Pozzuoli.



A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon, Ohio where a memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Donor's choice.



"A special thanks to Dr. Mowat and staff at Mercy Health Cancer Center and to the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially to his nurse, Bekah."



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019