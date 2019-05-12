Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
James Donald Miller, born in Somerville, Massachusetts on July 22, 1935 to James Miller and Marjorie (Pender) Miller, both deceased. James graduated from Malden High School in Malden, MA. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea during the Korean War. James attended the University of Toledo and later married the love of his life, Beverly (Howell) Miller in 1965, together they shared 48 wonderful years.

James worked as a Corrections Officer for over 30 years with the City of Toledo, retiring in 1999. After retirement he enjoyed surfing and playing games on the internet but most of all, spending time with his family. James was an avid fan of all Boston sports teams.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, James Dale (Lisa) Miller and David Roy (Kathy) Miller and granddaughter, Ellie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; five siblings, Marjorie Allen, Geraldine Watkins, Patricia Foster, Marilyn Markham and John Pender Miller.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio where he will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife, Beverly, they will be together forever.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the .

To leave a special message for James' family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
