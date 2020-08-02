James "Jimmy" Donald Sarno



James "Jimmy" Sarno passed away on July 19th, 2020 at Flower Hospital in Sylvania. He was born September 8th, 1926 in Toledo to Alphonso and Carmella Mary Sarno. For the past 4 ½ years, he was a resident of West Park Place in Toledo.



Jim was a 1944 graduate of Toledo Scott High School. He served in the U.S. Navy 1944-1946 with the 5th Fleet in the Pacific Theatre 2nd World War as a radio operator. He served aboard the E.F. Larson, a commissioned destroyer escort of the 5th fleet that sank the last seven Japanese submarines.



Upon his return to civilian life, Jim spearheaded a revival of the Toledo District Soccer League (1947-1951) playing with the Toledo Bavarian Sports Club. In 1952-1956 he was a star player with the Toledo Turner Soccer Club that averaged 27 wins – 4 losses. The club reached the quarter and semi-finals of the National Amateur and National Professional Cup Playoffs all 4 years.



Jim was married to Illa Rose Culler on March 10th, 1952. Having two brothers, Joseph Louis and Alphonso Thomas Sarno, whom departed Toledo to relocate to Las Vegas in the 1950s, Jim was an avid visitor to Las Vegas (24 trips). He followed them in relocating to Vegas in the late 1970s yet returned to reside in Toledo in 1997.



Jim's largest legacy was his passion for the sport of soccer in an era when the game was virtually unknown in the U.S. He earned a spot on the 1952 and 1956 U.S. Olympic Soccer teams. Jim later coached soccer at the University of Toledo (1966-1969).



Jimmy operated several consumer loan offices (1947-1965) in Ohio. Later he revamped his position to a finance specialist, working for many auto dealerships in Toledo, Phoenix, Seattle, Manhattan, and Las Vegas.



Left to cherish his memory are daughter, Karen Sue Godfrey (Geof); stepdaughter, Angela McCreery; stepgrandchildren, Amanda and David Stober; nieces, nephews, and cousins. All who met "Jimmy" and witnessed his spirit and zest for life will surely miss him! Memorial services to be held on a later date.





