Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
James Donnelly
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
James Donnelly


01/23/1941-

04/03/2019

James Donnelly, 78, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Apr 3, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on April 07, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons @ Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with military honors.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Ann Donnelly; daughter Cheryl and her husband Greg Lusco; son James Donnelly Jr; and daughter Kelley and her husband Daniel Gonzalez. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
