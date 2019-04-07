|
|
James Donnelly
01/23/1941-
04/03/2019
James Donnelly, 78, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Apr 3, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on April 07, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons @ Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with military honors.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Ann Donnelly; daughter Cheryl and her husband Greg Lusco; son James Donnelly Jr; and daughter Kelley and her husband Daniel Gonzalez. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
For more information, please visit
www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019