James E. Allen
Mr. James E. Allen

James Earl Allen, 57, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Earl leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Cathie Allen; daughters, Tara (Alphonzo) Adams, Jamia Johnson and Ivrie Allen; 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Rendell (Jennifer) Allen, Michael Congress and Bernard Congress and sisters, Joann (Melton) Berry, Cassandra Gee and Denettee Cox.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, there will be a Family Hour/Wake 3:00-4:00 p.m. and a private Funeral Service following at 4:00pm. All is welcomed, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Wake
03:00 - 04:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
MAY
23
Funeral service
04:00 PM
PRIVATE
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
