Mr. James E. AllenJames Earl Allen, 57, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Earl leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Cathie Allen; daughters, Tara (Alphonzo) Adams, Jamia Johnson and Ivrie Allen; 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Rendell (Jennifer) Allen, Michael Congress and Bernard Congress and sisters, Joann (Melton) Berry, Cassandra Gee and Denettee Cox.Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, there will be a Family Hour/Wake 3:00-4:00 p.m. and a private Funeral Service following at 4:00pm. All is welcomed, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo OH 43607.