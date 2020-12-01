WAUSEON - James E. Barber, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War era and a community volunteer who, for three decades, was a Fulton County common pleas judge, died Tuesday in his Wauseon home. He was 74.
The family did not report the cause of death.
Judge Barber, a Republican, retired from the bench in 2016. He was elected in 1986. In retirement, he served as a visiting judge in multiple counties in Northwest Ohio.
His wife of 52 years, Sandra Barber, the longtime chair of the Fulton County Republican Party, said he was a man of integrity and character.
And, she said, "He absolutely loved the law. I don't believe he had ever turned down a case. He just had such love of the law and the love of his community."
Before he became a judge, he was a lawyer for 13 years locally, at the time in private practice as a partner with Terry Kaper, Jan Stamm, and Jeff Robinson. He first joined the firm of Rice, Pugh, Plassman, Rupp, Lauber, and Hensal in 1973, and then bought the practice of John Darby in 1976 to strike out on his own.
Judge Barber had also been the Wauseon city law director in the 1980s and a precinct committeeman in the 1970s.
He came from a family steeped in judgeship.
Judge Barber's father, John Barber, served on the county probate-juvenile bench from 1967 to 1980, when he was appointed to the Sixth District Court of Appeals to fill an unexpired term through 1982. Judge Barber's grandfather, Allen M. Barber, served as county probate-juvenile judge from 1916 until his death in 1957.
"In the back of my mind, I always thought I wanted to be a judge," Judge Barber told The Blade in 1986 when asked why he would give up an apparently lucrative private practice. "I'll admit there is some altruism involved. I'd like to think I could play an important part in seeing that justice is done.
"And the judicial tradition behind me certainly played a part in my decision. The judgeship is very much an honor."
Judge Barber was born May 16, 1946 in Wauseon to Elaine and John Barber.
A 1964 graduate of Wauseon High School, he graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor's degree in political science and English in 1968 and then got his law degree from the University of Toledo.
Also in 1968, he married Sandra Mealer.
A year later, he was studying at the University of Toledo law school when he was drafted to serve in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Vietnam War. He served stateside until his honorable discharge in 1971 with the rank of lieutenant.
In his free time, Judge Barber volunteered for church and community.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.
Judge Barber was also a longtime member in Wauseon of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7424 and American Legion Post 265, where he was the Americanism chairman and oversaw an annual Americanism and Government test and essay competition.
Additionally, he helped organize Wauseon's annual Memorial Day events. He was also a member of the Fulton County Veterans Commission.
A 33rd-degree Mason, Judge Barber was also active for nearly 50 years with the Wauseon F&AM Lodge 349.
His leisure activities included playing cards with family and friends and reading history books and biographies.
Judge Barber was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Barber.
Along with his wife, Sandra Barber, survivors include his daughter, Caroline Barber; sons, Matthew and Joel Barber; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled in the spring.
Arrangements are by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.
The family suggests tributes to the Gideons International or Christ United Methodist Church.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com
or 419-724-6089.