James E. BrittsonJames E. Brittson, age 86, of Toledo, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Bay Community Hospital. James was born to James and Emma (Sheets) Brittson on September 28, 1933, in Grand Rapids, Ohio. James retired from the Conrail Railroad in 1995. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudette in 1995 and son, Michael in 1992. James loved tending his backyard and was considered a "backyard hobo".James is survived by his children, James L (Jeanette) Brittson and Susan Marie Morrin; grandchildren, Jennifer, Marci, Gabe and Danny; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be planned for later this year.