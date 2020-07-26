Mr. James E. Brooks, Sr.
12/26/1951 - 07/17/2020
Mr. Brooks, 68, of Toledo, passed July 17, 2020, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was a Traffic Engineer for the City of Toledo, prior to retirement and was an Honorable Discharged Air Force Veteran. He was President of the Toledo Horsemen's Club and is survived by wife, Karen; sons, Eric of Toledo and James, Jr. of Columbus,OH.
Services will be 4 and 5 p.m. respectivly, Monday, July 27, 2020, at the United Vision Baptist Church, 821 Manhattan Boulevard, 43608. Social Distancing will apply.