James E. Brooks Sr.
1951 - 2020
Mr. James E. Brooks, Sr.

12/26/1951 - 07/17/2020

Mr. Brooks, 68, of Toledo, passed July 17, 2020, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was a Traffic Engineer for the City of Toledo, prior to retirement and was an Honorable Discharged Air Force Veteran. He was President of the Toledo Horsemen's Club and is survived by wife, Karen; sons, Eric of Toledo and James, Jr. of Columbus,OH.

Services will be 4 and 5 p.m. respectivly, Monday, July 27, 2020, at the United Vision Baptist Church, 821 Manhattan Boulevard, 43608. Social Distancing will apply.

www.cbrownfuneralhome.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
04:00 PM
United Vision Baptist Church
JUL
27
Service
05:00 PM
United Vision Baptist Church,
1 entry
July 25, 2020
To those left behind:

It was a joy knowing James as a neighbor and as a person in the Toledo Horsemen 's Club for the different events they participated in. To all that knew him best, keep him close to your hearts as the days, months and years go by and hope to see him again.
Linda L. Boyd-Reese
Neighbor
