James E. Frosch



James E. Frosch, 86, died Friday, May 17, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 2, 1933 to Harry T. and Lulu E. (Boyer) Frosch and married Patricia Ann (Dusseau) in LaSalle, MI on December 22, 1952. She preceded him in death in October of 1998.



James was a branch manager for the American Automobile Assoc, AAA, of Los Angeles for over 30 years. Prior to moving to California and while living in Toledo, he had worked for Willy's Overland, LOF, East Broadway plant and sold real estate.



James was a veteran of the US Army serving as a Corporal during the Korean War. As a student and 1951 graduate of Woodward High School, James loved to play baseball and football. As he grew his interest turned to golf and thus began a lifetime passion for the game. He played golf in several different countries including the famous St. Andrews course in Scotland. While living in California he belonged to several golf clubs and was the club champion at most of them. James stayed fit and in 2004, at a weightlifting competition he bench pressed 230 pounds in the over 70 age group. In his free time James enjoyed working crossword puzzles, following NASCAR and was an avid reader of military history.



James is survived by his nieces, Debbie (Dale) Grimes and Carla (James) Bachmayer, nephews, James Schnabel, Jr. and Jeffery (Christy) Schnabel and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patricia, and sister, Marie Schnabel.



Private graveside services will be conducted at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorials, in James's name, be directed to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105, , 4331 Keystone Dr., Suite D, Maumee, OH 43537, or , 740 Commerce Dr., Suite B, Perrysburg, OH 43551. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 501 West St., Genoa, OH, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Some dreamers come and some dreamers go,



But I will dream forever.



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019