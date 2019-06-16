The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
James E. "Jim" Gilsdorf Jr.


James E. "Jim" Gilsdorf Jr. Obituary
James E. "Jim" Gilsdorf Jr.

James E. "Jim" Gilsdorf Jr., age 71, of Holland, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Toledo. He was born on January 22, 1948 to James and Virginia (Hoskins) Gilsdorf Sr. in Toledo, Ohio.

Jim was survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty; children, Todd (Kelly), Shawn (Serena), Andrew (Becky), Ryan (Tammy), Nicole (James) Wheeler; many grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, June 17, 2019 after 10 A.M. with services to follow at 1 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
