James E. Hopes, Jr.
James E. Hopes Jr., 84, of Toledo, Ohio, was born on December 29, 1934 and was called home to meet his mom on August 19, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked at the Port of Toledo for over 20 years prior to starting his own painting company.
He is survived by his sister, Alice (late Jay) Corll; four daughters, Cindy (Keith) Carter, Molly, Suzie (Reggie) Truss and Millie (Paul) Thomas; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He loved golf, bowling and Tiger baseball. He was an amazing man who was loved by all that knew him.
Visitation will be held at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m.. Friends may call at Gesu Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass. Burial at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 23, 2019