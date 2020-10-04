James E. "Jim" Keween
James E. "Jim" Keween, age 77, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Wood County Hospital with loving family by his side. He was born on January 31, 1943 to Joseph and Anna (Ellis) Keween in Muncy, Pennsylvania. Jim's smile, spirit and caring nature will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Kaleb. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dottie; children, Joe (Heidi) Keween, Christie (Gene) Shock and Karen (Jeff) Huss; grandchildren, Brittney, Kelsey, Zach, Joseph and Mario; great-grandchildren, Andre, Athena and Charlie; and sisters, Pearl Porter and Cheryl (Bud) Hutchinson.
There will be no visitation or services for Jim at this time. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Rosary Cathedral Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice
.
