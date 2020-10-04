1/1
James E. "Jim" Keween
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. "Jim" Keween

James E. "Jim" Keween, age 77, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Wood County Hospital with loving family by his side. He was born on January 31, 1943 to Joseph and Anna (Ellis) Keween in Muncy, Pennsylvania. Jim's smile, spirit and caring nature will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Kaleb. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dottie; children, Joe (Heidi) Keween, Christie (Gene) Shock and Karen (Jeff) Huss; grandchildren, Brittney, Kelsey, Zach, Joseph and Mario; great-grandchildren, Andre, Athena and Charlie; and sisters, Pearl Porter and Cheryl (Bud) Hutchinson.

There will be no visitation or services for Jim at this time. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Rosary Cathedral Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice.

To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved