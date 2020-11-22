1/1
James E. Lenahan
1941 - 2020
James E. Lenahan

3/25/1941 - 11/17/2020

James E. "Jim" Lenahan (aka "Lenny"), of Monclova Township, died at the age of 79, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.

Jim is survived by his wife, Judy Thomas Lenahan "Red", they were married in Toledo in 1965. Jim is also survived by son, James F. Lenahan (Mary Kathryn) of Ashburn, VA; daughter, Amy DeVore of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Mackenzie Lenahan and Patrick Lenahan; brothers-in-law, Gordon Thomas, Joseph Thomas, James Thomas and Jack Thomas; and sister-in-law, Jane Thomas McAtee. Jim was predeceased by sister-in-law, Sally Thomas Ermish.

Jim was born on March 25, 1941, in Toledo to parents, James F. and Helen M. (Southard) Lenahan. Jim graduated from Libbey High School in 1959, attended the University of Toledo and then worked for the family business, Lenahan & Associates, a collection firm. Jim took over his father's position at the company after his death just five years later.

Jim was a great family man, a loving father and a social man who was involved in the Maumee-BG Elks, #1850, the American Collectors Association and the Ohio Collectors Association. Jim enjoyed golf and poker games with his buddies. Jim also enjoyed attending sporting events with his family at Indiana University and the University of Cincinnati.

No funeral is planned. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in the spring of 2021. All are welcome to attend and celebrate. There will be a notice in The Blade at that time. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio and great aide, Cindy. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of NWO.

www.toledocremation.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
