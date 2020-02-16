Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
More Obituaries for James Merickel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Merickel


1942 - 2020
James E. Merickel Obituary
James E. Merickel

James E. Merickel, 78, formerly of Toledo, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Edgewood Manor, Lucasville, OH. Jim was born January 3, 1942, in Toledo, OH. He was a 1960 graduate of Scott High School and attended the University of Toledo.

Jim had various odd jobs before he went to work at Ford Motor Co. in Detroit. He was part of a team of computer techs, whose responsibility was to setup Ford Dealerships around the country with coding of auto part numbers and computing the labor costs. The group was instrumental in bringing the dealerships online.

Jim was an animal lover who over his lifetime enjoyed many different cats and dogs.

Jim is survived by his son, James "Jamey" Merickel of Philadelphia; sister, Sally Shade; nephews, Tony, Pete and John Arvanitis and Jason Culver of Chicago and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Culver; step-father, Robert Culver; brother, Jeff Culver and nephew, Andy Culver.

Friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), from 3 p.m. until the "Celebration of Life Service" at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
