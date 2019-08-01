|
|
James E. Minns
James E. Minns, 90, of Lambertville, Michigan, passed away peacefully July, 30, 2019 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living Home in Lambertville with his family by his side. James was born on July 19, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio to Dr. John E. and Gertrude (Samsen) Minns who preceded him in death. James served honorably in the US Military (Army, Navy, Marines, Reserves) and served as a corpsman in the Korean War. He married the former Frances Joan Mruzek of Toledo, Ohio in 1959. James studied business at the University of Miami (Ohio) for 2 years. He completed his undergraduate business degree from the University of Toledo, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi, and then worked for Sun Oil Company as Sales Manager for the Toledo/Chicago territory. His interest in finance led him to New York where he completed studies from the New York Institute of Finance. James was a 40 plus year veteran of the brokerage business, managing several Toledo area branches, including those of B.C. Zieglar & Co., Prescott Ball & Turben, and Kemper Securities, Inc,. James opened Toledo's first Dean Witter Reynolds Inc. offices, one of the nation's largest brokerage firms and was Senior Vice President of Investments. He had a passion for helping his clients achieve their financial goals, and everyone loved his fun, friendly, welcoming telephone voice. He finished his brokerage career with UBS. James served on countless committees and boards, and he was a proud, longtime Mason, Knight, and Elk, among others throughout his years. His love for the great outdoors and expert skills took him to many exotic hunting and fishing expeditions around the USA and Canada. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and also loved swimming, coaching youth sports, and listening to sports on the radio. James was a man of many talents, and he will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and storytelling.
He is survived by his wife, Fran of 59 years; his son, James Minns Jr. of Lambertville, MI; son, Brad (Ginny) of Orlando, FL; sister, Judy (John) of Cape Coral, FL; and sister-in-law, Dolores Lowrie of Perrysburg, OH. He is preceded in death by his brother, John (Nancy) of Toledo.
Services for James will be private. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Aspen Grove for their love and care of Dad these past four years. We all rejoice that death is not the end but the beginning of a glorious eternity in paradise and remember the greatest words Dad has spoken when he said "Jesus Christ is in my heart today." Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019