James E. Pohlman
James E Pohlman, 74, of Toledo, Ohio passed away February 23, 2020 in his residence. Born August 15, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to Herbert and Anna Mae (Hochanadel) Pohlman. James served in the US Army. James was employed for 30 years with the Toledo Public School System as a custodian at Roger's High School. James was a lover of music and an avid reader and enjoyed a good time with family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Pohlman. Surviving are his wife of the 43 years Susan (Haydu) Pohlman; daughter, Elizabeth Pohlman; grandchildren, Layla Walker, Timothy Walker, Izabella Pohlman, Sophia Sheridan; sister, Mary Jo Pohlman; nephew, Douglas Pohlman.
The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd Thursday February 27, 2020 after 3:00 p.m. where services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Please view and sign Mr. Pohlman's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020