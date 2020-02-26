The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map

James E. Pohlman


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Pohlman Obituary
James E. Pohlman

James E Pohlman, 74, of Toledo, Ohio passed away February 23, 2020 in his residence. Born August 15, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to Herbert and Anna Mae (Hochanadel) Pohlman. James served in the US Army. James was employed for 30 years with the Toledo Public School System as a custodian at Roger's High School. James was a lover of music and an avid reader and enjoyed a good time with family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Pohlman. Surviving are his wife of the 43 years Susan (Haydu) Pohlman; daughter, Elizabeth Pohlman; grandchildren, Layla Walker, Timothy Walker, Izabella Pohlman, Sophia Sheridan; sister, Mary Jo Pohlman; nephew, Douglas Pohlman.

The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd Thursday February 27, 2020 after 3:00 p.m. where services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Please view and sign Mr. Pohlman's condolence page at berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Download Now