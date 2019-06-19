James E. Taylor



James Edmund Taylor Sr., a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War and prolific advocate for veterans' rights, passed away peacefully at the age of 73 at Ebeid Hospice of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio, on Sunday, June 16, 2019.



Jim worked as a machine repairman at the Ford Stamping Plant in Maumee, Ohio. While employed there he was also a Skilled Trades Committeeman and Maumee Veterans Chairman. He retired as a UAW Health and Safety Representative. In retirement he served as president of the UAW International Veterans Advisory Council.



In 2012, Jim was awarded The Jefferson Award for Public Service. He was a founding member of the D.O.V.E. Fund (Development of Vietnam Endeavors) which built schools, medical clinics, clean water treatment systems and micro-financed projects for poor women in Vietnam. He visited Vietnam five times during his retirement. He also volunteered for The Old Newsboys (Christmas Basket Program) and the Hospitality Kitchen at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.



Jim was a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War where he received numerous medals, including two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars, one with a V Device for heroic efforts in saving his platoon sergeant.



Jim married Sheri Justice on a snowy day on January 21, 1995, in Toledo, Ohio and they shared 24 wonderful years together.



He is survived by his wife, Sheri; son, James Jr.; daughters, Jamie and Jodi (Tim Keeling); step-daughter, Dani Glover and grandsons, Dallas, Garrett, Dylan and Kian; brothers, Michael, Tom (Karen) and sisters, Kathy (Bill Ball) and Mary Ellen (Jim LeSage) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Marlene Ritchie and sisters-in-law, Kathy O'Connor Taylor, Renee Bell (Jim), Jamie Anello and Tina Ritchie; brother-in-law, Ron Prater and special friend, Elliott A.K.A. Big Cat. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Veronica Taylor; brother, Danny; sister, Jeanne Prater and father-in-law, Jim Ritchie.



Jim was an unwavering patriot, untiring volunteer for those less fortunate, a great friend and fishing buddy. His family will miss his laughter, resourcefulness and generosity and will cherish many happy memories of him.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Maumee Eagles, 2301 S. Detroit Ave (at River Rd.), Maumee from 4-8 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 6149 Hill Avenue, Toledo, Ohio on Friday, June 21 at Noon. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



His family request that those who wish to give a charitable donation in Jim's name consider The D.O.V.E. Fund, P.O. Box 350741, Toledo, OH 43635. Online condolences can be left at walterfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page.



