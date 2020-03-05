Home

Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
2224 Dorr St
Toledo, OH
View Map

James E. Webb


1939 - 2020
James E. Webb Obituary
James E. Webb

James E. Webb, age 80, of Wauseon and formerly of Toledo, passed away at his home Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Jim was born in Toledo on June 15, 1939, to the late James F. Webb and Mary (Jozsa) Webb. He was a graduate of Woodward High School in Toledo and later entered the U.S Army where he served during the Vietnam War from 1963-1969. Jim later worked for Libbey-Owens-Ford for over 35 years before retiring. He was a member of the Point Place VFW; where he was a past canteen manager and the American Legion Post #110 in Point Place; where he served as a past president. Some of Jim's fondest hobbies included fishing, swimming, billiards and playing Santa Claus during the holidays. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Webb.

Jim is survived by his son, Steven Webb; sister, Verna Williams of Wauseon; step-children, Donna, Joey and Eddie Bais; along with his special niece and caregiver, Susan (Randy) Randolph and great nieces, Heaven and Hailey Randolph.

Friends and family will be received from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Rt. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring Jim's life will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday with military rites provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard. A luncheon will be held at the Delta Church of Christ following the service. Interment will take place after the luncheon and be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2224 Dorr St, in Toledo. Those wishing an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to the American Legion Post #110, 5119 N. Summit St, Toledo, Ohio 43611 in Jim's memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020
