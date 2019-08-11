|
|
James Edgar Ernest
James Edgar "Big Jim" Ernest, age 76, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 14, 1942 in Toledo, OH to Edgar and Rachael (Waters) Ernest. Jim was a graduate of Libbey High School. He was employed at the Doehler-Jarvis Plants 1 & 2, and at GM Powertrain for 25 years, retiring from there in 2004. A skilled woodworker, Jim beautifully remodeled his own home. He also enjoyed fishing, and tinkering with his motorcycle, boat and cars. He was a former member of the River View Yacht Club.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Theresa (Rensch) Ernest (married November 30, 1963); sons, Anthony "Tony" (Mary) and Ben (Tonya) Ernest; grandchildren, Andrew and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Nova, and Christine. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wanda and Joann; half-sisters, Mary Jane and Patricia; and brother, William Charles Ernest.
Services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Memorial tributes may be given to the , or the . Condolences can be shared with the family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019