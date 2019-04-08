Services Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:45 PM At Funeral Home Funeral service 3:00 PM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for James Donnelly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Edward Donnelly

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) James Donnelly, a U.S. Air Force veteran who became the longtime director of the SeaGate Convention Centre, died Wednesday in Sarasota, Fla. He was 78.



As a graduate from Wakefield High School in Massachusetts, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served for four years with a tour in Okinawa Island.



Working for Eastern Airlines for 20 years, Mr. Donnelly worked in Massachusetts, California, Alabama, and Texas. Following his retirement, he assumed the role as the director of the El Paso Civic Center and Tourist and Convention Bureau. Several years later, he relocated to Toledo and became the director of the SeaGate Centre.



Following his retirement, he and his wife moved to Bradenton, Fla.



"My wife says we need to enjoy the fruits of our labor," he said when speaking to The Blade regarding his retirement in 2008.



Known as "Jim," Mr. Donnelly reinvigorated the downtown convention center during his 16-year tenure. In 2008 he told The Blade that downtown was bleak, which had since changed.



"When I first got here, Portside had closed, there was nothing going on downtown - it was bleak, but I saw a lot of opportunity," Mr. Donnelly said.



Departing on his 67th birthday, he was proud of all the center and Greater Toledo Convention and Visitors Bureau accomplished.



"The board that hired me allowed me to run the convention center and the visitors bureau like a bottom-line business … we have a 21-year-old facility that most people think is about three years [old] because it's so well maintained," he said.



He said that the greatest challenge was convincing people of how great the community is, adding that it starts with the perception of locals.



"I think people who are local look and they don't see the great possibilities we have to offer… It's a poor self-image," he said in 2008.



Mr. Donnelly led as director during a tough quest for expansion. A 2001 study commissioned by SeaGate suggested expanding the center by adding a 25,000-square-foot ballroom and additional rooms for an estimated cost of $15 million to $20 million. The project sustained momentum.



Longtime Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken thanked Mr. Donnelly for his digilence during his retirement in 2008.



"Jim had a difficult assignment, which we are hoping to change because he was executive director of the convention center and the visitors bureau," Mr. Gerken said then.



He added that the city was "looking to step up the activities of the bureau," once the arena was built and attached to the center.



Mr. Donnelly was born on Jan. 23, 1941 to Thomas and Eleanor Donnelly in Melrose, Mass.



In 1964, Mr. Donnelly married Ann O'Brien and together they had three children. He loved being "Bumpa" to his many grandchildren and is remembered by loved ones for an infectious sense of humor.



Surviving are his wife, Ann Donnelly; daughters Cheryl Lusco and Kelley Gonzalez; son James Donnelly, Jr.; sister Betty Donnelly; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside.