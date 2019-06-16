|
|
James Edward Exum
James Edward Exum, age 64, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born October 27, 1954 to Marvin W. Jacobs and Joanne L. (Zattau) Norris in Toledo, Ohio.
Left to cherish James' memory is his mother Joanne L. (Zattau) Norris; brother, William Norris; sister, Elizabeth Norris; and step-sister, Kathy (Martin) Rose.
James was preceded in death by his father, Marvin W. Jacobs; step-father, Robert Norris; grandparents, Walter & Rose Jacobs, Charles & Lucille Zattau; brother, Richard Jacobs; and sister, Cathy Beck.
Services for James are private and arrangements were entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions to be made in James' name to Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Road, Holland, Ohio.
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019