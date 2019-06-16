Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Resources
More Obituaries for James Exum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Exum


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Edward Exum Obituary
James Edward Exum

James Edward Exum, age 64, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born October 27, 1954 to Marvin W. Jacobs and Joanne L. (Zattau) Norris in Toledo, Ohio.

Left to cherish James' memory is his mother Joanne L. (Zattau) Norris; brother, William Norris; sister, Elizabeth Norris; and step-sister, Kathy (Martin) Rose.

James was preceded in death by his father, Marvin W. Jacobs; step-father, Robert Norris; grandparents, Walter & Rose Jacobs, Charles & Lucille Zattau; brother, Richard Jacobs; and sister, Cathy Beck.

Services for James are private and arrangements were entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions to be made in James' name to Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Road, Holland, Ohio.

To offer condolences and special memories with James' family please visit:

www.neville-funeral.com
logo


Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now