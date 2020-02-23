|
James "Jim" "Jimmy" Edward Gilsdorf
James Edward Gilsdorf, 62, of Swanton passed away at University of Toledo Medical Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Jim was born on October 5, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald E. Gilsdorf and Kristine M. Gilsdorf (Heath). He married Jo A. Gilsdorf (Daubenmeyer) on July 1, 1983 in Sylvania, Ohio. Jim graduated from Springfield High School, and served in the United States Marine Corps, earning an Honorable Discharge on January 15, 1982. He worked as a Radio Technician at Midport Electronics for over 25 years. Jim enjoyed playing pool and was actively involved in the Northern Ohio N.A.P.A. league. He was recently named the 2019 Summer Top Points Champion. He also enjoyed gardening, and was often found outside tending to his lilies, irises, and elephant ears.
Jim is survived by his children; daughter, Leigh Gilsdorf; son, Ben Gilsdorf; daughter-in-law, Ashley Gilsdorf (Smiskey); sister, Angie Runyan; brother-in-law, Cliff Runyan; and 'soon-to-be' grandson, Owen Gilsdorf.
Jim will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, brother, and friend who was strong-willed, with a kind and gentle soul.
A memorial for Jim will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020