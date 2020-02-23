Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111

James Edward "Jim" "Jimmy" Gilsdorf


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward "Jim" "Jimmy" Gilsdorf Obituary
James "Jim" "Jimmy" Edward Gilsdorf

James Edward Gilsdorf, 62, of Swanton passed away at University of Toledo Medical Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Jim was born on October 5, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio, to Donald E. Gilsdorf and Kristine M. Gilsdorf (Heath). He married Jo A. Gilsdorf (Daubenmeyer) on July 1, 1983 in Sylvania, Ohio. Jim graduated from Springfield High School, and served in the United States Marine Corps, earning an Honorable Discharge on January 15, 1982. He worked as a Radio Technician at Midport Electronics for over 25 years. Jim enjoyed playing pool and was actively involved in the Northern Ohio N.A.P.A. league. He was recently named the 2019 Summer Top Points Champion. He also enjoyed gardening, and was often found outside tending to his lilies, irises, and elephant ears.

Jim is survived by his children; daughter, Leigh Gilsdorf; son, Ben Gilsdorf; daughter-in-law, Ashley Gilsdorf (Smiskey); sister, Angie Runyan; brother-in-law, Cliff Runyan; and 'soon-to-be' grandson, Owen Gilsdorf.

Jim will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, brother, and friend who was strong-willed, with a kind and gentle soul.

A memorial for Jim will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be shared at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home

www.blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -