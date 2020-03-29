|
Mr. James Edward Grant
Mr. Grant, 71, passed Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was a 1967 graduate of the Sylvania High School and was a carpenter for the Local 1138.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Grant; daughter, Lakishia (LaJuann) Hayes; son, Anthony (Keesha) Huggins and 5 grandchildren.
Funeral Services 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Deliverance House of God Church, 401 N. Detroit Avenue Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Donald Pressley, Officiant.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020