Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Deliverance House of God Church
401 N. Detroit Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Deliverance House of God Church
401 N. Detroit Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Grant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward Grant Obituary
Mr. James Edward Grant

Mr. Grant, 71, passed Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was a 1967 graduate of the Sylvania High School and was a carpenter for the Local 1138.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Grant; daughter, Lakishia (LaJuann) Hayes; son, Anthony (Keesha) Huggins and 5 grandchildren.

Funeral Services 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Deliverance House of God Church, 401 N. Detroit Avenue Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Donald Pressley, Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -