James Edward Koch
James Edward "Ed" Koch passed away on Sunday, July 5th, 2020, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio, with his daughters by his side. Ed was born in Oregon, Ohio, to Jeannette (Momenee) Koch and James Howard Koch. He was the second oldest of six children. As a student at Clay High School, Ed lettered in Track and Football.
Ed graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education and was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. Afterwards, he earned his Graduate Degree in Physical Education from Eastern Michigan University. His career began as a Math Teacher at Roy C. Start High School where he also coached Cross Country. He transitioned into Real Estate at Mohon Realty and finally DiSalle Realty where he spent the last 26 years of his professional life. A High Achiever, Ed was one of the first members of DiSalle's Million Dollar Club, a Manager of the Perrysburg Office and Vice President of the Commercial Division. He also built and owned several apartment complexes within the city of Perrysburg. Ed served on the Perrysburg Zoning Board, the Genoa Savings & Loan Board of Directors and enjoyed volunteering at the annual Hospice of Northwest Ohio Golf outing. St. Rose Catholic church was his parish.
Ed cherished boating and pulling his kids, and later grandkids, who loved "tubing" from the back of his boat. Cheering on his grandchildren at sporting events was the highlight of his later years. Fishing, golfing and grilling out at Catawba Island with family and friends was how he enjoyed his time. Ed also loved spending his winters in Marco Island, Florida. He was always there for his family in the most difficult of times.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janis (Koch) Mack; and niece, Stephanie Koch.
In addition to many friends and BGSU football lovers, family members left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Tiffany Koch-Charles, Wendy (Koch) Lingo; grandchildren, Austen Charles, Kyler Charles, Brexton Lingo, Annabelle Lingo; siblings, Jeffrey (Betsy) Koch, Gilbert (Mary) Koch, Joyce (Skip) Greco, Jean (Jim) Terry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
or Bowling Green State University Athletic Department.
He will be laid to rest at Saint Ignatius Catholic Cemetery in Oregon, Ohio. Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home in Oregon will have a private family service the morning of Wednesday, July 8th. A Celebration of Life event will be held at the Catawba Island Country Club in June of 2021 for family and friends. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com