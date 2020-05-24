Deacon James Edward Lee, I



James Edward Lee I, went home to glory, Sunday, April 19, 2020. The eighth child of nine, born November 10, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio to Roosevelt and Agnes Lee.



James attended Gunckel Elementary, Robinson Junior High and was a 1969 graduate of Macomber-Whitney Vocational High School.



Enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. Reserves in 1970, stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, James was honorably discharged in 1976. James enrolled in Oakland Community College, Farmington Hills, Mighigan, majoring in Business Administration.



He began his career in retail sales management. His first job was with LaSalle's Department Store, through the Distributive Education Program of Macomber High.



Always surpassing quotas and goals, winning numerous awards and earning certificates due to his superb work ethics and successful attitude. One of his proudest accomplishments was being an opening manager of the first J.C. Penney in the first mall constructed in the Toledo area, Woodville Mall.



As a Financial Service Professional, James enhanced financial planning for businesses and many individuals.



James was baptized at Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Ezra Walker. In 2001, he was ordained a Deacon at Greater Faith Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan. He loved teaching Sunday School and serving as a Youth Mentor. He was a faithful servant and member of Macedonia Baptist Church until his passing.



In 2016, he was named Mentor of the Year in the Winning Future Mentoring Program. For over 20 years, he was a basketball coach for Southfield Parks and Recreations. He enjoyed many sports, racquetball, basketball, hunting and shooting pool with his sons, as well as being an avid chess player.



James was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Agnes Lee; brothers, Charles Lee and Otha Lee; sister, Hazel Syph.



His memory is cherished by his special lady, Aletha L. Jackson, Southgate, MI; sons, Damon L. Young, Toledo, OH, James E. Lee II, San Antonio, TX, and Eric Banks, Lima, OH; daughter, Juanae (Melvin) Barkley, Naperville, IL; brother, Willie E. (Barbara) Lee, Toledo, OH; sisters, Mable Gray, ChulaVista, CA, Effie Lee, Essie Wiggins and Mildred M. Lee, Toledo, OH. Many nieces, nephews, and friends. Grandsons, Langston Crum and Christian Barkley. Life long friends, Richard Nesbitt, Cincinnati, OH and Quintin Williams.



We, The Lee Family, thank the Frontliners of The Veterans Administration Hospital of Ann Arbor, Michigan.



Services were Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Clora Funeral Home, River Rouge, MI., burial in Historical Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, OH.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store